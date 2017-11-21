One person hospitalised following crash in Kerry

One person has been taken to hospital following a road crash in Co Kerry.

The collision involving a cyclist and a car happened at 8.20pm on the main N86 Tralee to Dingle road.

The crash happened some five miles from Tralee.

Gardaí say the road has been closed and motorists travelling to and from Tralee to Dingle will be diverted via Castlemaine.

It is expected the road will stay closed for several hours to allow for an examination.