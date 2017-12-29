One of two friends who drowned in Mayo on Christmas Day to be buried today

The funeral takes place today of Declan Davitt, one of two friends who drowned in an accident in County Mayo on Christmas day.

Declan will be laid to rest following mass at 12 noon, at the Church of the Holy Family in Killeen.

His friend Martin Needham was buried yesterday.

The two young men died when the jeep they were travelling in, was submerged in the Carrowniskey River near Louisburgh.

Martin Needham (left) and Declan Davitt.
