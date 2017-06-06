One of the few astronauts to walk on the moon, Buzz Aldrin, will be in Cork this month

A prestigious space event is bringing Dr Buzz Aldrin to Cork this summer.

The International Space University (ISU) is hosting its 30th Space Studies Program (SSP17) at Cork Institute of Technology (C.I.T) from June 26 to August 25.

The intense nine week programme will attract 320 international space professionals from 26 countries, including five astronauts, who will examine all aspects of space and its related enterprises; from Engineering, Science, and Applications to Law, Business, Humanities, and Human Performance in outer space.

More than 50 public events will take place across Cork city and county and throughout Ireland to raise awareness of the opportunities and challenges which our exploration of the Universe offers us.

Chancellor of the ISU, Apollo 11 Astronaut and one of the first humans to walk on the moon, Dr Buzz Aldrin will open the 2017 Space Studies Program in Cork on Monday June 26 at an invitation-only ceremony.

Dr Aldrin said: “This extensive programme will raise public awareness of the benefits, challenges and inspiration of Space Exploration and other space endeavours. I’m looking forward to my time in Cork and hope to experience many of the exciting events while there.”

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin to open the 2017 Space Studies Program here in Cork on 26th June 2017.#CIT #SSP17#BuzzAldrin #OurSpaceOurTime pic.twitter.com/3WUT8aeBOF — Paul F (@paul8f) June 5, 2017

Buzz Aldrin’s public lecture will take place on Tuesday June 27 at 8pm at C.I.T. and tickets are free. They will be available from 12:00 noon tomorrow.

Dr Niall Smith, Head of Research at C.I.T, said that they feel exceptionally honoured that Dr Aldrin has agreed to attend this unique event.

"He was an integral part of the most pioneering space programmes of their time having participated in both the Gemini and Apollo series of missions. He has continued his lifelong association with space in academia and in space engineering and is an ongoing inspiration to all of us," he said.

Tickets to these events are free and will be available from Wednesday June 7 on a first come first served basis here. Other events that are being run in association with CIT Blackrock Castle Observatory and Cork County Libraries are available to book on www.bco.ie/events/ and www.corkcoco.ie/Library

For more see www.ssp17.ie