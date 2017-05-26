One missing and one rescued as boat sinks off Dublin coast

The Irish coastguard says a search is underway for a crewman after a small fishing vessel sank off the coast of Dublin, with two people on board.

One person has been rescued and a search operation is underway for the second person.

The Marine Rescue Coordination Centre say the recovered crewman was brought ashore and handed over the HSE ambulance service.

It is understood the RNLI and coastguard units are involved in the search. The vessel, which is understood to have been local, went down about 100m from Skerries harbour in north Dublin. Howth RNLI was alerted around 2pm.