One man arrested during raid on cannabis grow house in Mayo

Gardaí in Castlebar have arrested a man in his 50s following the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Co Mayo.

Officers estimate that the grow house had around €200,000 worth of cannabis plants in The Neale, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.

Gardaí found 261 cannabis plants and other items of drugs paraphernalia during a search of the house yesterday.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.