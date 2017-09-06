One lucky winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot worth almost €3m.
06/09/2017 - 20:34:53Back to Ireland Home
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €3m.
The winning ticket was sold in the Mid West.
Don't forget to check your numbers to see if you are the next millionaire!
The winning numbers are:
Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 06, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 10
- 13
- 22
- 26
- 34
- 28
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 5
- 13
- 16
- 30
- 31
- 2
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,951,364
There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the Mid-West.
- 1
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 18
- 47
- 35
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
- 4
- 18
- 25
- 29
- 43
- 46
- 35
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize
- 11
- 19
- 23
- 36
- 41
- 44
- 45
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 18
- 47
- 35
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 18
- 25
- 29
- 43
- 46
- 35
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 19
- 23
- 36
- 41
- 44
- 45
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 9
- 14
- 19
- 21
- 27
- 6
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 15
- 16
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 23
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Gardaí issue appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teenager
Gardaí are searching for a missing teenager in Dublin.
Charity collects year's supply of sleeping bags from Electric Picnic campsite
A Midlands-based charity is collecting hundreds of sleeping bags from the site of the Electric Picnic festival in Co Laois.
Man remains in garda custody after fire damage to Dublin shopping centre
Gardaí are continuing to hold a 25-year-old man in relation to a fire that caused serious damage at a shopping centre in north Dublin.
Three stabbed in slash hook attack in estate in Cork
A man has been left with serious injuries after three men were stabbed at a house in Ballincollig in Cork.
Watch as Ryanair explain their new luggage allowance policies
Ryanair is ending its policy of allowing non-priority passengers to have two items of hand luggage.
Several cars set on fire in Dublin
Several cars have been set alight near Finglas.
Concern raised over lack of tradespeople qualified for work
Concern has being raised about a lack of skilled tradespeople.
Suspended sentences for two Irishmen after fatal blaze at college apartment block
Two Irish people received suspended sentences in connection with the deaths of two students in Belgium.
Join the conversation - comment here