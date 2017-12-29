One lucky Irish person is €38.9m richer tonight
Ireland has a new multi-millionaire after a lucky punter landed the EuroMillions jackpot of more than €38 million last night, writes Dan Buckley
The winning ticket was sold in Ireland. While it was not yet clear where the ticket was sold in the country, players have been urged to check their tickets.
The last jackpot of 2017 amounted to €38,906,715 and the winner managed to land the big win by matching all five and the two lucky stars. The winning numbers drawn were 4,8,22,23,48 followed by Lucky Stars 1 and 12.
A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to players to check their numbers to see if they are the holder of the golden ticket worth a cool €38,906,715.
The spokesperson said: “This is fantastic news! What a great way for a player to end the year and start the new. This has been an amazing year for our EuroMillions players with three Jackpot wins and 31 EuroMillion Plus wins of €500,000 each.”
“We are urging all our players to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner or winners. At this stage we don’t know if it’s a single winner or a syndicate.”
She added: “We advise anybody who has this ticket to keep it safe until they can get into the National Lottery office next week to make their claim. This is a valuable piece of paper. We are open after the new Years break on Tuesday.”
The spokesperson said there is also time left for a lucky National Lottery player to win a guaranteed one million euro in the Christmas Millionaire Raffle draw which takes place on New Year's Eve. As well as the top prize of a a million there are 5,055 other prizes ranging from €50,000 to €500. Tickets are on sale in store or at lottery.ie
The lucky punter is the 12th Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot and brings to well over €1bn the amount of money won by Irish EuroMillions players since the draw began in 2004.
This is the third EuroMillions Jackpot win in Ireland this year.
In January a Dublin work syndicate claimed a €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot . The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin.
And in July a lucky West of Ireland syndicate scooped almost €29 million on a ticket sold in the Garryduff XL Store, Castlebar, co. Mayo.
The largest Irish win so far remains that of Dolores McNamara from Limerick. Her massive €115 million win back in 2005 made her the first of many record-breaking
Lotto Results: Friday, December 29, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 4
- 9
- 15
- 17
- 24
- 10
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 8
- 12
- 30
- 33
- 39
- 23
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €38,906,715
There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Ireland.
- 4
- 8
- 22
- 23
- 48
- 1
- 12
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 12
- 14
- 16
- 26
- 27
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 14
- 19
- 21
- 25
- 30
- 38
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 12
- 21
- 23
- 24
- 35
- 38
- 5
The 12 Irish Euromillions winners to date:
1. July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.
2. July 2008: A lucky ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary won a player €15 million.
3. June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million.
4. June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumont, Dublin, shared a jackpot worth over €93 million.
5. September 2013: A young man from the southeast shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.
6. April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo.
7. September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co Dublin.
8. January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million , splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.
9. July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won €23.8 million . The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s in Portarlington.
10. January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot . The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin.
11. July 2017: A lucky West of Ireland syndicate scooped almost €29 million
12. December 2017: A 38.9m EuroMillions Jackpot ticket sold here.KEYWORDS: EuroMillions
