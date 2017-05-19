One Irish person has won €269,554 in tonight's Euromillions draw

A woman from Co. Meath has collected a cheque for €500,000 from the National Lottery offices today after she won the EuroMillions Plus top prize on Friday, April 28.

A father who saved his daughter’s life in an incident that claimed his own died due to head and neck injuries, an inquest has heard.

Latest: Rachel Daly who was missing from Sherriff Street, Dublin 1 has been located safe and well.

Latest: The Government Chief Whip is laying her support behind Leo Varadkar in the Fine Gael leadership race.

A mother of four who claimed she slipped on a chip on the floor of a shopping centre food court has sued in the High Court, writes Ann O'Loughlin.

A Ghanaian fisherman has claimed he was put into a survival suit and dumped into the ocean off the Irish coast because he was unable to work, writes Stephen Rogers of the Irish Examiner.