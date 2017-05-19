One Irish person has won €269,554 in tonight's Euromillions draw

There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions Jackpot worth over €109m.

However there was one Irish winner of €269,554 and another winner of €25,113.

Lotto Results: Friday, May 19, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 17
    • 18
    • 22
    • 23
    • 31



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 15
    • 26
    • 30
    • 34
    • 16



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €109,192,064

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 9
    • 11
    • 12
    • 19
    • 30
    • 4
    • 9



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

    • 24
    • 33
    • 44
    • 47
    • 48



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 22
    • 25
    • 28
    • 31
    • 35
    • 37
    • 24



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 10
    • 16
    • 17
    • 26
    • 30
    • 20



