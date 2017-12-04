More than one in four of Europe’s children, aged 0-17, were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2015.

Childhood poverty rates ranged from below 14% in Norway to almost 47% in Romania with Ireland coming in at 30.3%.

Figures from Eurostat estimate that around 25 million children are living in or at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

Children at risk of poverty are those living in a household with a disposable income below the poverty threshold, which is set at 60% of the national median equivalised disposable income (after social transfers).

Eurostat divides the total household income by its size determined after applying the following weights: 1.0 to the first adult, 0.5 to each other household members aged 14 or over and 0.3 to each household member aged less than 14 years old.

