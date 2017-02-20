One in five people hoping to change car this year

One in five Irish people are likely to change their car this year, according to a new survey.

The latest report from AA Ireland also shows over 50% of consumers will buy a used car from a dealer, while just 8% plan to import a car from the UK.

Barry Aldworth from the AA says it is positive sign for the economy.

"What we did see during the worst years of the recession was those figures plummet," he said.

"Even if we don't see one in five people change their cars, the fact that one in five people are looking at doing it seems to point to improvements in the economic situation of a lot of people."