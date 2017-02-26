One in five motorists admit breaking speed limit in past month

One in five of us admit to having broken the speed limit in the past month.

An AA survey found that men are more likely to speed, with 28% saying they never break the limit compared to 40% of women.

Drivers aged 36 - 45 are the worst culprits, with over a quarter admitting to speeding.

“When it comes to road safety there is no doubt that speeding kills and puts the driver, their passengers and all other road users in unnecessary risk.

While these findings did contain some positive news, it appears that many motorists still hold the perception that speeding is, for some reason acceptable,” AA Director of Consumer Affairs, Conor Faughnan stated.

“Last year represented a step backwards in terms of road safety as we saw road deaths increase year-on-year and as part of ensuring that 2016 doesn’t represent a new trend is making simple changes to our own driving behaviours.”