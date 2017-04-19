One in five applicants struck off Dublin City Council's housing waiting list

More than one in five applicants have been struck off Dublin City Council's housing waiting list.

A total of 6,000 cases were deemed ineligible after a needs assessment last summer.

The majority, more than 5,500, were removed because they did not fill out their form.

However a small number of others were rejected over changes in income and circumstances.

There are currently almost 20,000 social housing applicants waiting for a home in Dublin city.