One in five applicants struck off Dublin City Council's housing waiting list
More than one in five applicants have been struck off Dublin City Council's housing waiting list.
A total of 6,000 cases were deemed ineligible after a needs assessment last summer.
The majority, more than 5,500, were removed because they did not fill out their form.
However a small number of others were rejected over changes in income and circumstances.
There are currently almost 20,000 social housing applicants waiting for a home in Dublin city.
