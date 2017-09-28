One in 10 people would not feel comfortable working with HIV positive colleague

One in 10 people would not feel comfortable working with a colleague with HIV, according to a new survey by HIV Ireland.

The report shows that clinical treatment has improved vastly since the mid -80s but challenges still remain.

Sandy Preston, chairperson of Positive Now, says there is still stigma with the virus:

"A lot has changed since the very beginning when I had it. It was very difficult in the beginning, you felt the stigma back then, you felt isolated telling other people.

"Once you've put it out there you can't take it back. There's still a lot of fear and stigma out there, definitely. I know people who have been let go of their jobs because they're HIV positive," Sandy said.