One Dublin school has found a way of helping out homeless children

An inner city Dublin school has come up with a way to help homeless children.

St Laurence O’Toole’s CBS in Seville Place is keeping the children busy by providing almost 24-hour care with food, activities and transport all included.

The latest statistics show there are around 1,800 school-age children currently homeless in the country.

Principal Mark Candon says they need to be kept entertained and out of boring hotel rooms.

He said: "We work very, very hard at facilitating them with getting them to local clubs or over to the after-schools.

"We basically try and make sure as much as possible that the kids are engaged and active from the time they get up in the morning, that they are looked after, they do their schooling, they've somewhere to do their homework, they have an activity to go to and they've something to do."