One dead, two seriously injured in Mayo crash

One person has died and two are seriously injured following a car crash in Mayo this morning.

The collision happened at Churchfield, Tourmakeady, Co Mayo, at around 4am.

The front seat passenger, a man in his 20s, died following the crash.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, and a female passenger, also in her 20s, have been taken to Mayo University Hospital Castlebar with serious injuries.

The road at the scene is closed and an examination of the crash site is being carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.