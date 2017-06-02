One dead, one yet to be located after two motorcycles crash in Antrim

Police in the North are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in County Antrim.

It is understood two motorcycles were involved in a collision and in turn caused one of the bikes to hit a parked car on Main Street in Ballycarry yesterday afternoon.

A man in his 20's who was one of the riders died as a result of the accident.

It is believed the rider of the second motorcycle, left the scene on foot and has yet to be located.
