One dead, multiple injuries in three car collision in Longford, reports

Aa number of others have been injured in the Drumlish incident, according to RTÉ News.

One person has died and a number of others have been injured after a three car crash near the town of Drumlish in Co Longford.

Gardaí and emergency services are reported to have closed the Longford road into the town while a full investigation is under way.