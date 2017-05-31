Ombudsman received over 3,000 complaints from public in 2016
The Ombudsman received over 3,000 complaints from the public in 2016.
The office released its annual report today in which it welcomes changes to the laws allowing people in Direct Provision to make complaints to it.
Last year the body received 1,120 complaints about Government Departments, 841 against local authorities, and 625 against the HSE and social care services.
