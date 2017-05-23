Ombudsman for Children warning some organisations are not respecting children's rights

The Ombudsman for Children is warning that too many organisations are still not respecting children's rights.

Almost 1700 new complaints were made to the office last year - a 3% increase on 2015 and a 47% jump since 2010.

Almost half the people who contacted the Ombudsman were concerned about schools, while nearly a quarter got in touch about the Child and Family Agency, Tusla.

Director of Investigations, Nuala Ward, has stressed the need to protect the rights of children with disabilities, especially those suffering from homelessness.

Highlighting the importance of hearing children’s voices, Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon concluded: “This year the OCO commented or gave advice on eleven strategies, policies and pieces of legislation. The views expressed are always informed by the opinions of the young people we interact with, and by the complaints we receive.

“I am more convinced than ever that children’s rights remain a crucial issue in Irish society. 25 years after Ireland ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, it has still not been fully integrated into law. We must continue to work towards fully realising the rights of the young people of Ireland.”