Oireachtas Women's Caucus to hold first working meeting today

The Oireachtas Women's Caucus is to hold its first working meeting today.

The cross party group will focus on women's issues and increasing female representation.

It includes past and present TDs and Senators, who will gather at Leinster House this afternoon.

Green Party TD Catherine Martin is the Chair, while the National Women's Council of Ireland is the secretariat.

She says they will be agreeing a programme of work today.

She said: "I would like to see that next year as we face into the centenery of women's sufferage that we would maybe move a piece of legislation and that would be historical for the Women's Caucus to come together, identify something that we can do to deliver for women in Ireland.

"We would be looking at something like the pension gap, to address it finally or violence against women."