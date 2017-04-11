Oireachtas Committee to sign off on recommendation to abolish water charges

An Oireachtas Committee is due to sign off today on its recommendations to abolish water charges and allow refunds for customers.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and his party colleagues want the government to bring in legislation to enact the report, but Fine Gael is insisting that the committee's findings represent a breach of EU law.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin O'Broin says Fine Gael has previously committed to legislate for whatever the Committee proposes: "Today the water Committee will hopefully meet for the final time.

"We have a full draft report, and there is a clear majority that the committee is going to support it so what Sinn Fein would like to see, irrespective of the difficulties between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, the committee, meets, votes on the report and then the report goes to the Dáil for full debate on Thursday."