Oireachtas Committee thinks AirBnB users should register with councils

The Oireachtas Housing Committee has recommended making AirBnB register all its users with local councils.

Part of their report on short-term lettings says those renting out their homes on sites like AirBnB should all be registered with councils and revenue.

The report expresses concern that short-term lettings will take houses out of the rental market.

It also suggests anyone who lets out their home for more than 90 days in a year should have to apply for change-of-use planning permission.

However, Frank McDonald of the Temple Bar Residents Association says it does not go far enough.

He said: "If it's left to the enforcement people in the planning department, enforcement of the planning laws in this country is little short of a joke.

"I would have no confidence in their ability to police the system."

