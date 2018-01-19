Officers seize two million cigarettes in consignment marked 'household goods'

Up to two million contraband cigarettes have been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port today.

The smuggled cigarettes were hidden in a 20-foot shipping container that had come from Dubai.

The cigarettes, branded 'Richman', were found when the consignment was chosen for examination following routine profiling.

They were addressed to Dundalk and the consigment was marked as 'household goods',

They have an estimated retail value of more than €1m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €890,000.