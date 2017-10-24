Officers coax inmate down from roof of Cork Prison after 16 hours

By Roisin Burke

A prisoner in Cork Prison has been coaxed down from the roof of a single-storey building within the complex after spending the night up there.

It is understood the prisoner climbed onto the roof shortly after 6pm yesterday and refused to come down throughout the night, despite repeated attempts from prison officers to persuade him down from the roof.

The building is located in the prisoners' yard within the overall complex.

The fire service was called to the prison at 9.30pm last night, but departed almost two hours later.

Prison officers finally managed to talk him down this morning after he spent more than 16 hours on the roof.

He is being examined by medical staff at the facility.