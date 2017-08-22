Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne named Rose of Tralee 2017 winner

Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne has been named the winner of the 59th International Rose of Tralee.

The 24-year-old took the crown tonight over a total of 32 roses who were interviewed by Dáithí O Sé live on stage from the festival dome in Tralee, Co Kerry over the last two nights.

Jennifer hails from a small rural area called Clonaderig in Offaly.

The 2017 Rose of Tralee is the Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne #roseoftralee https://t.co/WDaiT139T2 pic.twitter.com/FtakVCxtQW — Rose of Tralee (@RoseofTralee_) August 22, 2017

She studied Medicine at NUI Galway and currently works as a junior doctor in the Accident and Emergency department of University College Hospital Galway.

As a medical student, she volunteered at Barretstown and volunteered in Mpongwe Mission Hospital in Zambia through a charity called Volunteer Services Abroad.

A lover of sport, she played soccer and Gaelic football from a very early age and represented Ireland in soccer at U17 and U19 level and in the World University Games.

The title of the Rose of Tralee has been passed to Jennifer from last year's winner, Chicago Rose, Maggie McEldowney.