Offaly man beaten after intruders enter his home

A man in his 50s has been beaten by a number of intruders in his home in Co Offaly.

Gardaí are investigating the aggravated burglary in Glasderry Beg, Brosna, Birr .

Intruders broke into the farmhouse at around 2am - they escaped with a small amount of cash while the victim walked to a neighbour's house to raise the alarm.

He was brought to Tullamore Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí.