Occupiers have left Apollo House

Update 11am: The High Court has been told that Apollo House has been vacated.

The case came back to court this morning after Mr. Justice Paul Gilligan refused to extend yesterday’s deadline to leave.

It will be mentioned again at 2pm to allow the receivers time to confirm that everybody has left the NAMA owned building.

Update 10am The occupiers of Apollo House will leave the building this morning.

More than 10 residents were in the building overnight as several returned from alternate accommodation they'd been provided.

The Apollo House building, because of High Court Action, is not suitable for residents who need to access support services who can't get in. — HomeSweetHome (@HSHIreland) January 12, 2017

They will leave the building this morning to comply with the High Court order to vacate.

We are moving our residents to somewhere they will be able to access services. We are staying with them and continue to advocate for them. — HomeSweetHome (@HSHIreland) January 12, 2017

Earlier: Anyone still inside Apollo House in Dublin could be held in contempt of court, if they haven't left by the time the High Court is updated this morning.

They were due to leave by noon yesterday, after the court refused to grant a one-week extension to an order to leave the NAMA owned building.

Shortly after Mr. Justice Paul Gilligan refused to extend the order, the Home Sweet Home group announced it was not going to comply.

From outside #ApolloHouse, Matthew Devereux shares our ask that all residents get safe, secure, clean accommodation suitable to their needs pic.twitter.com/XhC3M7yH3G — HomeSweetHome (@HSHIreland) January 11, 2017

At least eight people remained inside the derelict building in Dublin city after the deadline of noon yesterday passed. Supporters linked arms outside the building. Banners with messages like “HOMES NOT HOSTELS” hung overhead. The application for an extension came on the back of claims the Housing Minister Simon Coveney hadn’t met assurances that those occupying Apollo House would be offered safe and suitable accommodation.

The campaigners were looking for one more week to allow that to happen, but Mr. Justice Gilligan said it was for the Government and not the courts to resolve the dispute over the suitability of alternatives.

The case is due to come before him again at 10.30am this morning. Anyone who defies the order could be held in contempt of court and arrested.