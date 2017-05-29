Nursing Homes Week aims to highlight positivity of nursing home care
Today marks the beginning of Nursing Homes Week, an initiative that highlights the positivity of nursing home care in Ireland.
Dubbed 'Gran-National', the week-long celebration aims to connect grandparents with their grandchildren and encourage them to share memories and stories.
Tadhg Daly, Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, said: "Gran-National day is an opportunity for grandchildren and great-grandchildren to visit their family in nursing homes.
"To reminisce, talk about the old times really, so it's a celebration of nursing homes and inter-generational connectivity," he said.
