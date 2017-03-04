Nurses and midwives defer planned industrial action

Nurses and midwives who are members of the INMO have deferred industrial action planned for next Tuesday, March 7.

The INMO said the members of its executive council had unanimously decided to ballot members on proposals from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) on the key issues of staffing and recruitment, and to defer action to allow the ballot to take place.

The council is also recommending to its members that they accept the proposals. It plans to complete the ballot by the end of this month.

In a statement this evening, the INMO added the Lansdowne Road Agreement under which nurses currently work "is incapable of recognising, and responding, to the extent of the difficulties facing the health service at this time", and that it would approach discussions on the next agreement with a view to solving the staffing crisis.