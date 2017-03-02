Nurses agree to attend WRC talks - but work-to-rule set to continue

Nurses have agreed to attend talks at the Workplace Relations Commission in their long-running row with the HSE.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the discussions are expected to begin today - although its work-to-rule remains scheduled go ahead next week.

Around 30,000 nurses and midwives are due to take part in the industrial action from next Tuesday in a row over staff recruitment and retention.

The union's Executive Council will meet again on Saturday to discuss the outcome of the WRC discussions.