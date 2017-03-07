Number of teachers applying for principal jobs dropping

Too much paper work is deterring teachers from becoming school principals.

New research by Irish education experts claims that admin duties are drowning out the real work of a headmaster.

It says principals want to spend their time leading, teaching and promoting the school in the local community, rather than worrying about management matters.

The report, which suggests hiring management boards to lighten the workload, will be launched at a conference in Dublin today.

Clive Byrne from the principals' group the NAPD says people are being put off applying for top jobs.

"The number of applications you would have for a pricipals role, in the past you might have had double figure applications but in many instances now you might have only three or four applications and often schools might have to readvertise."