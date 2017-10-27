Number of students with disabilities going to college has trebled

The number of students with disabilities going to college has more than trebled in the last decade.

A review from the Higher Education Authority says 38,000 people have accessed education through the Fund for Students with Disabilities since 2008.

Last year, 10,500students benefitted from the fund, and the report recommends broadening the scheme.

Malcolm Byrne from the Higher Education Authority said it is empowering students.

"We're bringing down those barriers and saying to somebody 'Yes, you may have a disability but when you go to third level it is your ability to complete the course that's most important'," he said.

He said colleges will attempt to provide whatever support that a student with a disability needs.