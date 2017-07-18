Number of people caught drink driving up 18%

The number of people caught driving under the influence increased by 18% in the first half of the year, new figures show.

Gardaí say they have arrested 4,450 people for the offence during that period.

The number of drivers caught speeding is up 25% while those not wearing a seatbelt has risen by 8%.

Transport Minister Shane Ross said he is disappointed with the figures.

"Yes, the detection rate is up, which is depressing, which means there is more drinking and driving going on," he said.

"I think enforcement is up, so they're detecting more people, and so I don't know if it actually indicates whether the numbers are up - but what it indicates is that we have a really serious drink-driving problem."