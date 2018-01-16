Number of patients wating for hospital beds inches towards 550

There are 541 patients waiting for hospital beds around the country today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

That is nearly 40 more than yesterday.

The INMO's trolley watch has recorded 41 patients on trolleys and in overflow wards at Cork University Hospital today.

University Hospital Galway was the next overcrowded with 38, while there are 36 awaiting hospital beds at Letterkenny General Hospital.

Overall, there are 413 patients on trolleys and 128 in overflow wards in hospitals around Ireland today.

- Digital desk