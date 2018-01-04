Number of patients queuing for hospital beds falls below 600

The hospital overcrowding crisis has eased slightly, with fewer than 600 people on trolleys and chairs waiting for a bed.



According to the latest report from nurses, there were 592 patients in queues in A&E departments and in ward corridors.



The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation (INMO) said University Hospital Limerick had the worst record on Thursday morning, with 52 patients waiting for a bed.







Others with high levels of overcrowding included St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny with 46 people on trolleys; the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore with 37; and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, and the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, which both had 31.



The INMO said its headcount found 414 people on trolleys in A&E units and 178 waiting in corridors around wards.



The latest figures were being released as health chiefs met to discuss initiatives to relive the unprecedented crisis.



The demand for access to hospital beds is traditionally at its peak in the first week of January, with the flu season compounding stretched resources.