Number of patients on hospital trolleys now almost double that of 10 years ago

A total of 91,147 patients were on hospital trolleys for the first 11 months of the year, representing record levels.

The number is a 6% increase compared to the first 11 months of 2016, and a 95% increase on the first 11 months of 2007.

However, last month saw a small education in hospital overcrowding compared with 2016 figures, down 7%.

The hospitals with the highest number of patients on trolleys last month were University Hospital Limerick with 878, University Hospital Cork with 651 and University Hospital Waterford with 624.

Speaking this morning, INMO general secretary, Liam Doran said: “The latest November figures confirm a welcome 7% reduction in the number of admitted patients, without a bed, in November, compared to November 2016.

“The reduction, in the numbers on trolleys in Emergency Departments, is particularly welcome. However, the very significant increase in additional patients on inpatient wards, on trolleys or additional beds is most disturbing and suggests hospital management are increasingly repeating the mistakes of the past.

“Overcrowding wards has never solved the problem, of hospital overcrowding, and this will only be done through additional acute beds.

“The INMO will be raising these latest figures, at the ED Taskforce meeting on Thursday. We will be seeking clarity on what further measures are planned, in addition to the four demands outlined above, to address the continuing overcrowding crisis.”