Number of Limerick GPs 'charging pensioners for flu jab'

A number of GPs in Limerick are charging pensioners with medical cards for the flu vaccine, according to Deputy Maurice Quinlivan who raised the issue in the Dáil this week.

It is despite the injection being made free of charge by the HSE following years of severe outbreaks.

According to the Limerick Leader, the Sinn Féin TD said it is "not an isolated incident" and called it "totally unacceptable".

Mr Quinlivan told the Limerick Leader: "I understand that a number of GPs in Limerick have been charging their patients. This is totally unacceptable that a medical practitioner is charging people with medical cards and those aged over 70 for the flu jab, which they are entitled to for free.

"It is vitally important for people to get this jab, this year in particular, as medical experts are predicting a strong flu outbreak based on a surge in cases in Australia and New Zealand during the southern hemisphere winter."