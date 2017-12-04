'Number of fatalities' in Wexford crash between lorry and car

Gardaí in Co Wexford are investigating a "serious" crash on the N25 New Ross to Ballinaboule Road this evening.

It is being reported that there have been a number of fatalities in the Co Wexford crash, which is said to have involved a car and a lorry.

The collision happened at Begern, around two to three miles from Ballinaboule, at around 6.30pm.

Gardaí say that there have been injuries but cannot confirm the extent of the injuries at this stage.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.