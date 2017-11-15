Number of confirmed cases of measles rises to 17 in Dublin and Meath

The HSE has confirmed the number of cases of measles has risen to 17 in Dublin and Meath.

Of the 12 confirmed cases in the capital, most are in north Dublin, while there is a smaller outbreak of five cases in Meath.

The HSE says measles can be a serious illness and is highly contagious.

Dr Deirdre Mulholland, Director of Public Health, said: "The best protection is to be fully vaccinated with two doses of MMR vaccine."