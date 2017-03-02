Number of complaints about taxis up 7.5% last year

Almost 1,000 people made an official complaint about a taxi last year.

Customer criticism ranged from reports of bad hygiene, overcharging, aggressive behaviour and refusing to take guide dogs.

New statistics from the National Transport Authority show complaints by passengers about taxis increased by 7.5% to 998 in 2016.

When asked if he was concerned about the number of complaints, president of the Irish Taxi Drivers Federation Joe Herron said: "Not really.

"The number of complaints about driver behaviour is actually down, as are the number of complaints about vehicle condition.

"What makes them so much easier nowadays is that so many people can download our Driver Check app."