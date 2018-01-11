Number of burglaries dropped by 23% at end of 2017, say gardaí

Gardaí say the number of burglaries dropped by 23% nationwide towards the end of last year, following a new targeted operation.

The figures show that between November and December 2017, under the winter phase of Operation Thor, the level of reported burglaries was down by almost a quarter across the country.

The Garda operation set out to prevent burglaries which traditionally increase during months with reduced daylight hours.

The targeted effort tackled organised crime gangs resulting in 155 criminal convictions.

"I think what it’s revealing as well is that there is a small group of people who are responsible for very many of the burglaries who were being arrested on suspicion of these burglaries, and that’s something that needs to be recognised by policy makers such as me when it comes to introducing legislation," said Fianna Fail’s Justice Spokesperson, Jim O’Callaghan.

