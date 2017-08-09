Number of abandoned cars across country increases by 260%

The number of cars being abandoned across the country has rocketed by 260% since 2014.

Most of 820 vehicles ditched last year were in Cork, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow.

Some of the contributing factors are believed to include the falling price of scrap metal and the refusal of some insurers to cover older motors.

Gary Kinsella from Westlink Recovery says many drivers dispose of cars through Cash For Car ads, only to find out months later that their vehicles ended up abandoned.

Mr Kinsella said that there is a complicated system in finding the owner of the abandoned car before notifying them that their car must be moved.

He explained that the original owner of the car then requests the vehicle in their name to be destroyed to avoid any potential problems.