NUI Galway gets European funding to lead cutting-edge 'Starstem' project

A team of scientists at University College Galway has been awarded €6m for research from the European Commission.

The consortium will use the money to develop an imaging platform for re-generative medicine.

Their 'Starstem' project will allow researchers, and eventually hospital doctors, to detect and measure the healing effects of novel stem cell therapies for treating a wide range of human diseases.

Ruth Deasy of the EU Commission says the award is a major boost for the reputation of UCG.

She said: "NUIG will be leading a team of European universities at this cutting-edge project which is imaging for stem cell therapy, focusing very much on osteoarthritis in the beginning.

"They will have €6m and it is considered to be a leading project in its field, and it is going to be called Starstem."