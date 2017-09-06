North's Irish language and marriage equality remain issues for Sinn Féin and DUP

The Sinn Féin leader in the North has said both her party and the DUP are ready to return to talks.

Michelle O'Neill's comments come as Minister Simon Coveney warns time is running out to reach a deal.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning Government for almost nine months with a funding crisis in both Health and Education already causing issues.

Addressing her party's think-in in Meath today, Ms O'Neill said the Irish language and marriage equality remain significant stumbling blocks.