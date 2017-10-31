Non-smokers should get an extra six days holidays, says psychologist

Irish companies should offer six extra days in holidays for non-smokers according to a leading psychologist.

Jason O'Callaghan from The D4 Clinic in Dublin claims non-smokers should be entitled to the benefit, to make up for time they work when people take smoke breaks.

Japanese companies are now offering a similar incentive to their employees.

The D4 Clinic Blackrock specialises in stop smoking therapy. Mr O'Callaghan has said Ireland should follow the Japanese companies' example.

"As the country that introduced the smoking ban, we should encourage Irish-based companies to do the same," said Mr O'Callaghan.

"A Japanese company (called) Piala Inc is giving non-smoking workers up to six extra days of paid holidays to make up for the extra work they do while smoking employees take cigarette breaks.

"With corporate wellness now at the forefront for so many companies, this would not just lead to a healthier workforce but also a more productive company, as each smoker who quits would win back a month of working hours."

Mr O'Callaghan says smokers work one month less than non-smokers each year.

"With most companies banning smoking on site it can take an average of 15 minutes for a staff member to go for a cigarette," said Mr O'Callaghan.

"Just four a day is an hour from the workday wasted. That's five hours a week or 20 hours a month, which works out at 2.5 days and if you multiply that by 12 months. That's a full 30 days a year that [a] company is paying a staff member to smoke."