Nominations for Sinn Féin leadership close this evening

Mary Lou McDonald could be confirmed as the next Sinn Féin leader today.

Nominations for the position close this evening and so far the Dublin TD is the only name in the ring.

If she is uncontested, the party's Ard Comhairle will start to finalise preparations for her ratification as leader at an Ard Fheis on February 10.

They will also have to elect a deputy leader, with Michelle O'Neill and Pearse Doherty being tipped for the role.