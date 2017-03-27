Noirín O'Sullivan under pressure to consider her position
27/03/2017 - 01:26:16Back to Ireland Home
The Garda Commissioner is facing mounting pressure to stand down from her position.
Sinn Féin will publish a motion of no confidence in Noirín O'Sullivan today.
It follows the latest revelations from within the force about discrepancies of prosecutions for road traffic offences.
At the weekend the Commissioner said the revelations over penalty points and garda breath test errors were "totally unacceptable" .
Join the conversation - comment here