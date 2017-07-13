Nóirín O'Sullivan refuses to comment on Jobstown 'perjury' allegations

The Garda Commissioner has refused to comment on allegations that gardaí perjured themselves during the Jobstown trial.

Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan has suggested that the evidence of three gardaí will not form part of an internal review within the force.

She has been questioned at the Public Accounts Committee this morning over how the evidence of three gardaí was contradicted by video.

She says the courts are independent, and anyone with concerns about Garda behaviour should go to GSOC instead.

"Perjury is a very serious matter and a criminal offence," she said.

"If anyone has a suspicion or a concern that a member of An Garda Síochána has committed a criminal offence, there is a mechanism there (for them to report it)."

Deputy MaryLou MacDonald accused the commissioner of 'filibustering'.