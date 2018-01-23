Nóirín O’Sullivan expected back before Disclosures Tribunal today

The former Garda Commissioner is expected back before the Disclosures Tribunal today.

Yesterday Nóirín O’Sullivan said there was never any plan to undermine Maurice McCabe but his evidence to the O’Higgins Commission had to be tested. 

As a result, she was faced with an impossible dilemma.

The Tribunal into the treatment of Garda whistleblowers continues later.

Former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan at the Disclosures Tribunal yesterday.

