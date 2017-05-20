Nobody has won the main Lotto prize, but someone is €66k richer
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,542,879.
However, one ticket has won €66,594 after matching five numbers plus the bonus number.
Lotto Results: Saturday, May 20, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 7
- 29
- 31
- 34
- 38
- 14
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 5
- 13
- 16
- 20
- 36
- 28
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,542,878
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 41,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+Bonus winner who gets €66,594.
- 11
- 17
- 29
- 30
- 38
- 42
- 16
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 8
- 11
- 38
- 39
- 43
- 46
- 18
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €0
- 4
- 8
- 11
- 12
- 20
- 41
- 47
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 17
- 29
- 30
- 38
- 42
- 16
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 11
- 38
- 39
- 43
- 46
- 18
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 8
- 11
- 12
- 20
- 41
- 47
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 4
- 8
- 11
- 12
- 20
- 41
- 47
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 7
- 9
- 16
- 29
- 31
- 28
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 9
- 25
- 27
- 30
- 39
- 19
