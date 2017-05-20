Nobody has won the main Lotto prize, but someone is €66k richer

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,542,879.

However, one ticket has won €66,594 after matching five numbers plus the bonus number.

Lotto Results: Saturday, May 20, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 29
    • 31
    • 34
    • 38
    • 14



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 36
    • 28



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,542,878

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 41,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+Bonus winner who gets €66,594.

    • 11
    • 17
    • 29
    • 30
    • 38
    • 42
    • 16



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 8
    • 11
    • 38
    • 39
    • 43
    • 46
    • 18



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 4
    • 8
    • 11
    • 12
    • 20
    • 41
    • 47



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 4
    • 8
    • 11
    • 12
    • 20
    • 41
    • 47



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 29
    • 31
    • 28



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 9
    • 25
    • 27
    • 30
    • 39
    • 19



